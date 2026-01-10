Devils bring losing streak into matchup with the Jets

New Jersey Devils (22-20-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (16-22-5, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 2…

New Jersey Devils (22-20-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (16-22-5, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils head into the matchup with the Winnipeg Jets as losers of three in a row.

Winnipeg has a 16-22-5 record overall and a 9-9-3 record on its home ice. The Jets rank 10th in the league serving 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

New Jersey has an 11-12-0 record on the road and a 22-20-2 record overall. The Devils have a 9-3-2 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 22 goals and 30 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has nine goals and 25 assists for the Devils. Simon Nemec has scored two goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 1-6-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

