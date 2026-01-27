Detroit takes on Los Angeles following Compher’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (21-16-13, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-16-5, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Tuesday, 7…

Los Angeles Kings (21-16-13, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-16-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -130, Kings +109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Los Angeles Kings after J.T. Compher’s two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Red Wings’ 5-1 win.

Detroit has gone 18-8-1 in home games and 32-16-5 overall. The Red Wings have a 16-6-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Los Angeles is 13-6-6 in road games and 21-16-13 overall. The Kings have gone 16-1-7 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Red Wings won 4-3 in a shootout in the last matchup. Marco Kasper led the Red Wings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has 18 goals and 40 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 18 goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Corey Perry has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Kings: 4-2-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.