Detroit puts road win streak on the line against Phoenix

Detroit Pistons (34-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (28-19, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Pistons take on Phoenix.

The Suns have gone 15-6 at home. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 111.6 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Pistons have gone 15-6 away from home. Detroit is third in the league allowing just 110.0 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Suns score 114.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 110.0 the Pistons give up. The Pistons score 5.6 more points per game (117.2) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.6).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 108-105 in the last meeting on Jan. 16. Duncan Robinson led the Pistons with 19 points, and Grayson Allen led the Suns with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is averaging 20.5 points for the Suns. Allen is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 25.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Pistons. Robinson is averaging 13.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 111.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 12.0 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Green: out (injury management), Devin Booker: out (ankle), Isaiah Livers: out (illness), Collin Gillespie: out (hand).

Pistons: Caris LeVert: out (illness).

