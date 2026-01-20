Detroit plays New Orleans on 3-game win streak

Detroit Pistons (31-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (10-35, 15th in the Western Conference) New Orleans;…

Detroit Pistons (31-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (10-35, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against New Orleans.

The Pelicans have gone 7-18 at home. New Orleans averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 8-15 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Pistons are 13-6 in road games. Detroit ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 32.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 6.8.

The Pelicans make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (43.9%). The Pistons average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.8 per game the Pelicans give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is averaging 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 112.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 110.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 11.7 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Jose Alvarado: out (oblique), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle).

Pistons: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.