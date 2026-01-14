Detroit hosts Phoenix in out-of-conference game

Phoenix Suns (24-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (28-10, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Thursday, 7…

Phoenix Suns (24-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (28-10, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in out-of-conference action.

The Pistons are 15-4 in home games. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.1 boards. Jalen Duren paces the Pistons with 10.6 rebounds.

The Suns are 10-11 on the road. Phoenix ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 14.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.1% from downtown. Royce O’Neale leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 41.9% from 3-point range.

The 117.8 points per game the Pistons score are 5.6 more points than the Suns allow (112.2). The Suns are shooting 46.2% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.3% the Pistons’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 26.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Collin Gillespie is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Suns. O’Neale is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 8.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 47.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: day to day (illness), Cade Cunningham: day to day (wrist), Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle), Tobias Harris: out (hip).

Suns: Jamaree Bouyea: day to day (concussion protocol), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

