Detroit hosts Boston following Brown’s 41-point showing

Boston Celtics (26-15, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (30-10, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -4.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Detroit Pistons after Jaylen Brown scored 41 points in the Celtics’ 132-106 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Pistons have gone 21-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference with 57.1 points in the paint led by Jalen Duren averaging 13.3.

The Celtics are 19-9 in conference matchups. Boston leads the Eastern Conference giving up only 110.1 points per game while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Pistons make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.8%). The Celtics score 6.7 more points per game (117.0) than the Pistons give up (110.3).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pistons won 112-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 16. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 32 points, and Brown led the Celtics with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 25.9 points, six rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Brown is averaging 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Celtics. Anfernee Simons is averaging 18 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 11.9 steals and 8.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 118.7 points, 48.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Tobias Harris: day to day (undisclosed).

Celtics: Josh Minott: day to day (ankle), Payton Pritchard: day to day (ankle), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Chris Boucher: day to day (back).

