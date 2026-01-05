Details of Tyler Soderstrom’s $86 million, 7-year contract with the Athletics

Details of Tyler Soderstrom’s $86 million, seven-year contract with the Athletics: Signing bonus: $3 million, payable $1 million each upon…

Details of Tyler Soderstrom’s $86 million, seven-year contract with the Athletics:

Signing bonus: $3 million, payable $1 million each upon approval by Major League Baseball and Jan. 25 in 2027 and 2028.

2026 salary: $1 million

2027 salary: $6 million

2028 salary: $10 million

2029 salary: $12 million

2030 salary: $16 million

2031 salary: $17 million

2032 salary: $19 million

2033 club option: $27 million (or $2 million buyout)

Escalators

2032 base can increase based on MVP voting in 2029-31, $2 million for first through third and $1 million for fourth through 10th.

2033 option price can increase based on MVP voting in 2026-32, $2 million for first through fifth and $1 million for sixth through 10th.

Award bonuses:

MVP: $100,000 (2nd-$75,000, 3rd-$50,000)

Silver Slugger and World Series MVP: $100,000

League Championship Series MVP: $75,000

All-Star and Gold Glove: $50,000

Also:

Hotel suite on road starting in 2029

Limited no-trade provision in 2032 and 2033

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.