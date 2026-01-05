Details of Tyler Soderstrom’s $86 million, 7-year contract with the Athletics

Details of Tyler Soderstrom’s $86 million, seven-year contract with the Athletics:
Signing bonus: $3 million, payable $1 million each upon approval by Major League Baseball and Jan. 25 in 2027 and 2028.
2026 salary: $1 million
2027 salary: $6 million
2028 salary: $10 million
2029 salary: $12 million
2030 salary: $16 million
2031 salary: $17 million
2032 salary: $19 million
2033 club option: $27 million (or $2 million buyout)
Escalators
2032 base can increase based on MVP voting in 2029-31, $2 million for first through third and $1 million for fourth through 10th.
2033 option price can increase based on MVP voting in 2026-32, $2 million for first through fifth and $1 million for sixth through 10th.
Award bonuses:
MVP: $100,000 (2nd-$75,000, 3rd-$50,000)
Silver Slugger and World Series MVP: $100,000
League Championship Series MVP: $75,000
All-Star and Gold Glove: $50,000
Also:
Hotel suite on road starting in 2029
Limited no-trade provision in 2032 and 2033
