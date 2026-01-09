Details of Tyler Mahle’s $10 million, 1-year contract with the San Francisco Giants

Details of Tyler Mahle’s $10 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants:
Signing Bonus: $3 million, payable Jan. 15, 2027
2026 salary: $7 million
Performance bonuses (based on innings):
$500,000 for 100, $1 million each for 125 and 150
Award bonuses;
All-Star: $100,000
Comeback Player of the Year: $50,000
Also:
Hotel suite on road trips
