Details of Tyler Mahle’s $10 million, 1-year contract with the San Francisco Giants

Details of Tyler Mahle’s $10 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants:

Signing Bonus: $3 million, payable Jan. 15, 2027

2026 salary: $7 million

Performance bonuses (based on innings):

$500,000 for 100, $1 million each for 125 and 150

Award bonuses;

All-Star: $100,000

Comeback Player of the Year: $50,000

Also:

Hotel suite on road trips

