Details of Ryan O’Hearn’s $29 million, 2-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates

Details of Ryan O’Hearn’s $29 million, two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates: 2026 salary: $14 million 2027 salary: $15 million…

Details of Ryan O’Hearn’s $29 million, two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates:

2026 salary: $14 million

2027 salary: $15 million

Performance bonuses (based on plate appearances):

$100,000 each for 450 and 475, $150,000 each for 500 and 525

Award bonuses:

MVP: $250,000 (2nd: $150,000, 3rd: $100,000)

World Series MVP: $50,000

Silver Slugger: $75,000

All-Star: $50,000

Gold Glove, League Championship Series MVP, Division Series MVP: $25,000

Also:

Hotel suite on road trips

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.