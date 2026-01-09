Details of Ryan O’Hearn’s $29 million, 2-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates

Details of Ryan O’Hearn’s $29 million, two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates:
2026 salary: $14 million
2027 salary: $15 million
Performance bonuses (based on plate appearances):
$100,000 each for 450 and 475, $150,000 each for 500 and 525
Award bonuses:
MVP: $250,000 (2nd: $150,000, 3rd: $100,000)
World Series MVP: $50,000
Silver Slugger: $75,000
All-Star: $50,000
Gold Glove, League Championship Series MVP, Division Series MVP: $25,000
Also:
Hotel suite on road trips
