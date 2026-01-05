Details of Rob Refsnyder’s $6.25 million, 1-year contract with the Seattle Mariners

Details of Rob Refsnyder’s $6.25 million, one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners:
2026 salary: $6.25 million
Performance bonuses (based on plate appearances):
$50,000 each for 150, 200, 250, 300p and 350
Award bonuses:
MVP: $150,000
World Series MVP: $100,000
Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and League Championship Series MVP: $50,000
All-Star: $50,000 (selection: $25,000)
Also:
Hotel suite on road trips
