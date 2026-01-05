Details of Rob Refsnyder’s $6.25 million, 1-year contract with the Seattle Mariners

Details of Rob Refsnyder’s $6.25 million, one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners: 2026 salary: $6.25 million Performance bonuses (based on…

Details of Rob Refsnyder’s $6.25 million, one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners:

2026 salary: $6.25 million

Performance bonuses (based on plate appearances):

$50,000 each for 150, 200, 250, 300p and 350

Award bonuses:

MVP: $150,000

World Series MVP: $100,000

Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and League Championship Series MVP: $50,000

All-Star: $50,000 (selection: $25,000)

Also:

Hotel suite on road trips

