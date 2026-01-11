Desbiens stops 26 shots, Gosling scores in Victoire’s 1-0 win over Goldeneyes in Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Ann-Renee Desbiens made 26 saves, Nicole Gosling scored midway through the second period and the Montreal…

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Ann-Renee Desbiens made 26 saves, Nicole Gosling scored midway through the second period and the Montreal Victoire beat the Vancouver Goldeneyes 1-0 on Sunday at Videotron Centre.

Desbiens had her third career PWHL shutout in the Takeover Tour game that attracted a crowd of 14,624.

Emerance Maschmeyer made 25 saves for Vancouver.

