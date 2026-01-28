Desbiens makes 22 saves, Victoire beat Sceptres 3-0 in final game before Olympic break

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Ann-Renée Desbiens made 22 saves for her third shutout of the season and the Montreal Victoire…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Ann-Renée Desbiens made 22 saves for her third shutout of the season and the Montreal Victoire beat the Toronto Sceptres 3-0 on Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before the PHWL’s Olympic break.

Natalie Mlynkova, Marie-Philip Poulin and Shiann Darkangelo scored.

Desbiens, whose bobblehead was given out to the fans, allowed four goals in four games against the Sceptres this season. Montreal has won three straight and six of its last season. It is undefeated in six games in Laval.

Raygan Kirk stopped 28 shots for Toronto. The Sceptres were shut out for the second straight game and third time in their last six. They have lost three in a row and seven of eight.

Mlynkova scored with 3:27 left in the first. Poulin and Darkangelo had power-play goals in the second, with Poulin striking with 5:35 remaining and Darkangelo with 1:54 to go.

Up next

Sceptres: At Seattle on Friday, Feb. 27.

Victoire: At New York on Thursday, Feb. 26.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.