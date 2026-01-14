Denver takes road win streak into matchup with Dallas

Denver Nuggets (27-13, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (15-25, 12th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30…

Denver Nuggets (27-13, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (15-25, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -1.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hits the road against Dallas looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Mavericks have gone 8-17 against Western Conference teams. Dallas averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Nuggets are 17-7 in conference games. Denver is eighth in the NBA with 33.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.1.

The Mavericks are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets average 5.9 more points per game (122.7) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (116.8).

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 24 the Mavericks won 131-130 led by 33 points from Cooper Flagg, while Jamal Murray scored 31 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: P.J. Washington is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Flagg is averaging 20.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Peyton Watson is averaging 13.7 points for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 18.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 112.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Max Christie: day to day (illness), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Anthony Davis: out (hand), P.J. Washington: day to day (ankle), Brandon Williams: day to day (illness).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (calf), Christian Braun: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

