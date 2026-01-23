Denver plays Milwaukee, aims for 6th straight road win

Denver Nuggets (30-15, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (18-25, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Friday, 9:30…

Denver Nuggets (30-15, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (18-25, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -6.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Milwaukee looking to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Bucks have gone 9-11 in home games. Milwaukee is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 26.3 assists per game led by Ryan Rollins averaging 5.5.

The Nuggets are 18-7 in road games. Denver ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 32.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.1.

The Bucks score 112.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 116.5 the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets score 5.3 more points per game (121.1) than the Bucks give up to opponents (115.8).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 108-104 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Nuggets with 25 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. AJ Green is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Peyton Watson is averaging 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 20.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 109.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 109.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Myles Turner: day to day (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (oblique), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Christian Braun: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.