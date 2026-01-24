Denver plays Memphis, looks for 7th straight road win

Denver Nuggets (31-15, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-25, 12th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday,…

Denver Nuggets (31-15, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-25, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Memphis trying to extend its six-game road winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 14-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is sixth in the Western Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 3.9.

The Nuggets are 18-8 against conference opponents. Denver is 6-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Grizzlies 125-115 in their last matchup on Nov. 25. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 29 points, and Jock Landale led the Grizzlies with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Landale is averaging 13.9 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Aaron Gordon is shooting 50.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Nuggets. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 114.4 points, 46.4 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 107.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf), Santi Aldama: out (knee).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring), Jonas Valanciunas: out (calf), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Christian Braun: out (ankle), Peyton Watson: out (ankle), Jamal Murray: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.