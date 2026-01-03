Deni Avdija has triple-double to power Trail Blazers past Spurs, 115-110

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deni Avdija had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Donovan Clingan added a career-high 24…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deni Avdija had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Donovan Clingan added a career-high 24 points along with 12 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-110 on Saturday night.

Toumani Camara had 20 points and eight rebounds as Portland led for all but 18 seconds in picking up its second straight victyory.

Luke Kornet had 20 points and Julian Champagnie added 20 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio. The Spurs had won two straight.

The Spurs were without All-Star center Victor Wembanyama (left knee soreness) and Devin Vassell (strained left adductor). San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said Wembanyama remains day-to-day, but is “looking really good” and expects him to accompany the team to Memphis for a game Tuesday night.

It was the second night of back-to-back games for both teams.

Portland never trailed in the first half, building its lead to 15 points while San Antonio shot 3 for 12 on 3-pointers.

The Spurs captured their lone lead with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Kelly Olynyk’s free throw following an off-ball foul on Champagnie’s 3-pointer gave San Antonio its first lead at 74-71 lead. That advantage lasted only 18 seconds as former Spurs forward Sidy Cissoko drained a 3-pointer.

Portland went on a 12-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters in capturing a 93-80 lead with 10:36 remaining in the game.

San Antonio rallied again, with De’Aaron Fox’s steal and pass to Stephon Castle for a breakaway dunk cutting Portland’s lead to 111-110 with 1:36 remaining. As they had all game, the Trail Blazers efficiently rebuilt their lead to topple the Spurs.

Fox finished with 19 points and Castle had 16.

Portand was 19 for 45 on 3-pointers, while San Antonio was 10 for 31.

Blazers: Host Utah on Monday night.

Spurs: At Memphis on Tuesday night.

