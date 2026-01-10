DeBrincat’s goal, 2 assists lead Red Wings over Canadiens 4-0

MONTREAL (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings took over first place in the Atlantic Division from the Montreal Canadiens, blanking…

MONTREAL (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings took over first place in the Atlantic Division from the Montreal Canadiens, blanking their Original Six rival 4-0 on Saturday night.

Detroit, which has won three in a row, is now two points ahead of Montreal, although the Canadiens have a game in hand.

Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Copp scored for the Red Wings. John Gibson stopped 27 shots as he recorded his third shutout of the season and the first of his career against the Canadiens. The 32-year-old has won 12 of his last 14 starts dating back to Dec. 2.

Montreal saw its winning streak halted at three games. The Canadiens lost at home for the first time in five games.

Jacob Fowler made 20 saves for Montreal in the losing effort.

After a scoreless first period, the Red Wings scored a pair of goals in the second to take the lead courtesy of Raymond and Larkin.

DeBrincat scored 34 seconds into the third, and also finished with two assists.

The Red Wings capped off the scoring with Copp’s empty-net goal.

The Canadiens welcomed Kaiden Guhle back into their lineup Saturday. The 23-year-old had missed Montreal’s last 39 games after partially tearing an adductor muscle on Oct. 16.

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki played in his 500th straight NHL game to begin his career. Suzuki holds the second-longest consecutive games played streak among active players, trailing only Brent Burns of the Colorado Avalanche (969 games).

Up next

Red Wings host Carolina on Monday.

Canadiens host Vancouver on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.