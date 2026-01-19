Deandre Ayton makes Lakers history while making 10 shots without a miss in win over Toronto

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only two players in the entire luminous history of the Los Angeles Lakers had made at…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only two players in the entire luminous history of the Los Angeles Lakers had made at least 10 shots without a miss and grabbed at least 10 rebounds in a game before Sunday night.

Deandre Ayton joined the club with a performance that demonstrated everything the Lakers hoped they would get from the former No. 1 pick when they signed him last summer.

Ayton scored 25 points on 10-for-10 shooting and added 13 rebounds in the Lakers’ 110-93 victory over the undersized Toronto Raptors, dominating in the paint while Los Angeles claimed only its second victory in seven games.

“That’s pretty cool,” Ayton said. “I definitely give it up to my teammates. They find me in the easiest spots ever. … That’s things that I never thought I would even be a part of. I’m definitely honored and appreciative, but I love this game, so hopefully I get more of those.”

Ayton became the 34th player in NBA history to make at least 10 shots without a miss while also grabbing at least 10 boards. He joined Wilt Chamberlain (March 11, 1969) and Mitch Kupchak (Nov. 20, 1981) as the only ones to do it in Lakers history.

None of Ayton’s 10 shots was longer than 8 feet. He repeatedly converted lobs in the paint — a job for which the Lakers desperately need their center to excel when Luka Doncic or LeBron James get the defense’s attention.

Doncic, whose lob passes sometimes don’t find a capable target, was grateful to see Ayton being engaged and active in the paint.

“When he plays like this, focused on both ends, it helps us a lot. Helps us win games,” Doncic said. “He’s a very important guy for us. Very important on both ends of the floor. We’ve got to look for him more, and if he plays like this, we have a better chance to win.”

Ayton also blocked a shot while playing solid interior defense, and he didn’t make a turnover in nearly 33 minutes. Lakers coach JJ Redick has repeatedly stressed the importance of getting Ayton involved on the offensive end, and his team delivered.

“As a big (man) in particular, you’re involved in a lot of plays where you don’t touch the ball,” Redick said. “A big is typically screening a lot, rolling, so you’re doing a lot and you don’t always get rewarded. So I think it’s important that we continue to look for him.”

Ayton missed the Lakers’ loss at Portland on Saturday night because of a sore knee, and his production has been inconsistent lately after a strong start to the season.

He scored in single digits in three games earlier in January, but his 25-point burst was his second highest-scoring game in a Lakers uniform, topped by only his 29-point performance against San Antonio on Nov. 3.

Redick acknowledged earlier this month that Ayton occasionally gets frustrated about his lack of offensive touches.

The Lakers got the ball to Ayton repeatedly against the Raptors, who are basically playing without a center in the injury absence of Jakob Poeltl. Collin Murray-Boyles, a 6-foot-7 forward, essentially played center at times for a roster with nobody listed taller than 6-foot-9.

Ayton had an advantage, and he seized it while leading the Lakers (25-16) to a victory before they head out on a taxing eight-game road trip over the next two-plus weeks.

“It’s hard what he’s doing, especially (when) he’s not getting many touches like he used to do,” Lakers forward Rui Hachimura said. “I think he’s doing a good job on those easy shots, especially when Luka and LeBron get a lot of attention and he gets to those spaces and gets easy shots. He’s got to keep doing that for us.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.