Daryl Watts nets OT winner to help Sceptres snap skid, top Goldeneyes 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Daryl Watts scored the winner at 2:16 in overtime as the Toronto Sceptres defeated the Vancouver Goldeneyes…

TORONTO (AP) — Daryl Watts scored the winner at 2:16 in overtime as the Toronto Sceptres defeated the Vancouver Goldeneyes 2-1 on Saturday.

Savannah Harmon also scored for Toronto, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Raygan Kirk made 23 saves.

Sarah Nurse scored for Vancouver, which had its losing streak extended to three games. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 42 shots.

Harmon scored on the power play off a Blayre Turnbull centering pass intended for Maggie Connors, who didn’t get her stick on the puck. Harmon corralled the puck, lined herself up and wired a shot over Maschmeyer’s right shoulder for her first of the year at 12:43 of the second period.

Nurse answered with her second of the season just 29 seconds later. Tereza Vanisova won a puck battle at the side boards before Sydney Bard found Nina Jobst-Smith, whose point shot was tipped in by Nurse.

Four former Sceptres suited up for the Goldeneyes on Saturday. Forwards Nurse and Izzy Daniel were signed away during the expansion process, Hannah Miller joined Vancouver through free agency and goalie Kristen Campbell, who was traded on draft night, backed up Maschmeyer.

Nurse returned from an eight-week absence due to an arm injury and proved to be an immediate help for the struggling Goldeneyes. Vancouver was tied with Toronto for the worst scoring offenses in the PWHL entering the game at 22 goals through 12 games.

Up next

Goldeneyes: Host Toronto on Thursday.

Sceptres: Visit Seattle on Tuesday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.