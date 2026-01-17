Dallas tries to stop home losing streak in game against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning (29-13-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (27-12-9, in the Central Division) Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Tampa Bay Lightning (29-13-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (27-12-9, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to stop their three-game home slide with a win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Dallas is 27-12-9 overall and 12-6-3 at home. The Stars have a 12-2-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Tampa Bay has a 17-4-4 record in road games and a 29-13-4 record overall. The Lightning have an 11-4-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won 2-1 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 27 goals and 29 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 24 goals and 45 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has scored five goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Lightning: 9-0-1, averaging 4.3 goals, eight assists, 7.2 penalties and 22.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

