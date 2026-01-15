Dallas hosts Utah following Sensabaugh’s 43-point showing

Utah Jazz (14-26, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (15-26, 12th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Thursday, 8:30…

Utah Jazz (14-26, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (15-26, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -1.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces the Dallas Mavericks after Brice Sensabaugh scored 43 points in the Jazz’s 128-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Mavericks are 8-18 in Western Conference games. Dallas is the best team in the Western Conference with 18.0 fast break points led by Cooper Flagg averaging 3.4.

The Jazz have gone 8-18 against Western Conference opponents. Utah leads the Western Conference with 30.1 assists. Keyonte George leads the Jazz with 6.9.

The Mavericks score 112.9 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 127.0 the Jazz allow. The Jazz are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.2% the Mavericks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 116-114 on Jan. 9, with Lauri Markkanen scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

George is averaging 23.8 points and 6.9 assists for the Jazz. Walter Clayton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 110.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 116.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Max Christie: day to day (illness), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Cooper Flagg: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Anthony Davis: out (hand).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: day to day (illness), Georges Niang: day to day (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.