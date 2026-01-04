Dallas brings losing streak into matchup with Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (22-13-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (25-9-7, in the Central Division) Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Montreal Canadiens (22-13-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (25-9-7, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -214, Canadiens +176; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars come into a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens as losers of four in a row.

Dallas is 12-6-2 at home and 25-9-7 overall. The Stars have a 13-1-4 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Montreal has a 12-4-5 record on the road and a 22-13-6 record overall. The Canadiens have an 8-4-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Stars won 7-0 in the previous matchup. Jason Robertson led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson has 24 goals and 24 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Lane Hutson has six goals and 34 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

