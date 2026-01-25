Cunningham, East-leading Pistons rout Kings 139-116 for 5th victory in 6 games

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 29 points and 11 assists and the Detroit Pistons routed the Sacramento Kings 139-116…

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 29 points and 11 assists and the Detroit Pistons routed the Sacramento Kings 139-116 on Sunday for their fifth victory in six games.

The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons rebounded from a home loss to Houston on Friday night to improve to 33-11. Tied at 35 after a quarter, Detroit broke it open in the second by outscoring the Kings 43-30.

Cunningham was 13 of 22 from the field, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers. Pistons center Jalen Duren added 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and Tobias Harris had 16.

Malik Monk led Sacramento with 19 points, and DeMar DeRozan had 16. The Kings have lost five straight to drop to 12-35.

Domantas Sabonis played his fifth game for Sacramento after after missing two months because of a knee injury. He had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and eight assists and seven rebounds in 24:44.

