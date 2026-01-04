Crosby sets up late tying goal, scores in OT in Penguins’ 5-4 victory over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sidney Crosby set up Ricard Rakell’s tying goal with 13.7 seconds left in regulation, then scored…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sidney Crosby set up Ricard Rakell’s tying goal with 13.7 seconds left in regulation, then scored at 2:22 of overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 5-4 comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The Penguins overcame a three-goal deficit to win their fifth straight game overall and third in a row in the road. Ville Koivunen, Noel Acciari and Tommy Novak also scored, and Ben Kindel had two assists. Arturs Silovs made 25 saves.

After being outshot 12–9 in the first period, Pittsburgh outshot Columbus 34–13 over the final two periods and overtime.

Kirill Marchenko and Zach Werenski each had a goal and an assist for Columbus, and Dmitri Voronkov and Mason Marchment also scored as the Blue Jackets raced to a 4-1 lead. Denton Mateychuk added two assists, and Jet Greaves stopped 43 shots.

Werenski made it 4–1 47 seconds into the second with a shot through traffic.

Acciari cut it to 4-2 with 3:09 left in the second, and Novak made it a one-goal game on a power play at 3:28 of the third. Rakell tied it with Silovs off for an extra attacker.

Penguins: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

