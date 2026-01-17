Coyle scores shootout winner as Blue Jackets beat Penguins 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Saturday night.

Kent Johnson also scored in the shootout for the Blue Jackets, who won their fourth straight game. It was the third consecutive win under new coach Rick Bowness. Bowness is the third coach in team history to win his first three games with the team.

Kirill Marchenko scored to continue a four-game point. Danton Heinen scored his first goal with Columbus since he was traded from Pittsburgh last month, and Zach Aston-Reese, another former Penguin, also scored.

Zach Werenski continued his four-game point streak with an assist.

Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets, who matched their longest winning streak of the season.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist for the Penguins. He recorded his 511th multipoint game, tying Gordie Howe for fifth place in NHL history.

Connor Clifton and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins.

Arturs Silovs stopped 22 shots for the Penguins, who have lost four of their last five.

Pittsburgh established a franchise record with a 19-game home-point streak against the Blue Jackets dating back to Dec. 21, 2015. It’s the longest home-point streak against a team in franchise history. Pittsburgh scored at least three goals in all but one of the 19 games.

All four games between Pittsburgh and Columbus this season were decided past regulation.

Crosby forced overtime with one minute left. He redirected Kris Letang’s point shot behind Merzlikins to even the score.

