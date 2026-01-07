Connor McDavid has hat trick as Oilers beat Predators 6-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored three goals, including one on a penalty shot, and Leon Draisaitl had a…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored three goals, including one on a penalty shot, and Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and an assist and Curtis Lazar also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game skid. Connor Ingram finished with 24 saves.

Ryan O’Reilly and Nick Blankenburg scored for the Predators, who have lost two of their last three. Juuse Saros had 37 saves.

McDavid’s power-play goal at 8:53 of the first period gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead and extended his piont streak to 16 games. He has 15 goals and 22 assists during the stretch.

McDavid had a breakaway with 4:07 left in the second and was held by Adam Wilsby, drawing the penalty shot. He skated in on Saros from the left side, curt across in front, hesitated and put it over his right shoulder.

Lazar scored 22 seconds later and Kapanen made it 4-0 with 1:08 left in the middle period. Kapanen got his first goal of the season in his seventh game — first since Oct. 19 due to a lower-body injury.

O’Reilly got the Predators on the scoreboard at 3:48 of the third, and Blankenburg made it 4-2 just 15 seconds later.

Draisaitl restored Edmonton’s three-goal lead, getting a pass from Kapanen as he charged the net and put it past Saros with 6:14 remaining.

McDavid finished off his second hat trick of the season and 14th of his career with 57 seconds left, as he got a pass from Ryant Nugent-Hopkins and beat Saros from the right side. Nugent-Hopkins got his 500th career assist on the play.

The Edmonton Oilers placed Tristan Jarry on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, and coach Kris Knoblauch said he expects the goaltender to be out a couple more weeks.

