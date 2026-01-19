Columbus takes on Ottawa following shootout victory

Ottawa Senators (22-19-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (22-19-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7…

Ottawa Senators (22-19-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (22-19-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in a shootout.

Columbus has an 11-7-4 record in home games and a 22-19-7 record overall. The Blue Jackets have given up 159 goals while scoring 143 for a -16 scoring differential.

Ottawa has a 22-19-7 record overall and an 11-10-3 record in road games. The Senators are 8-8-7 in games decided by a single goal.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won the last matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fantilli has 12 goals and 18 assists for the Blue Jackets. Charlie Coyle has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jake Sanderson has 10 goals and 29 assists for the Senators. Dylan Cozens has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.