Colorado visits Florida after Nelson’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (31-2-7, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (21-16-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -126, Panthers +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Florida Panthers after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida has a 21-16-3 record overall and a 13-9-3 record in home games. The Panthers have a 19-4-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

Colorado has a 31-2-7 record overall and a 14-2-5 record on the road. The Avalanche are 18-0-4 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anton Lundell has 13 goals and 18 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Cale Makar has 12 goals and 35 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has 11 goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.7 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 10-0-0, averaging 4.5 goals, eight assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

