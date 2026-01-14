Cole Palmer has ‘minor’ thigh strain in latest blow in injury-blighted season

LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer’s injury-blighted season has been interrupted again because of a “minor” thigh strain, Chelsea coach Liam…

LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer’s injury-blighted season has been interrupted again because of a “minor” thigh strain, Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior said Wednesday.

Palmer missed the 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals and his fitness will be monitored ahead of Chelsea’s next game — at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

“The game came too early for him, hopefully he’ll be available to train on Friday and be ready for us to play on Saturday,” Rosenior said of Palmer.

“He had a little, minor strain in his thigh. If you play a player too early, in January, with a minor strain, it can turn into six weeks. I can’t afford to lose Cole Palmer for six weeks because he’s that good.”

Palmer, who starred for Chelsea in its title-winning campaign at the Club World Cup over the summer, has had spells out this season with a nagging groin injury and a broken toe.

The playmaker is looking to regain full match sharpness to get back in the England squad ahead of the World Cup starting in June.

