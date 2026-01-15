Clippers take on the Raptors, aim for 4th straight victory

Los Angeles Clippers (16-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (25-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Friday,…

Los Angeles Clippers (16-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (25-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Clippers take on Toronto.

The Raptors are 13-9 in home games. Toronto is fifth in the league allowing only 112.1 points per game while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Clippers are 6-14 on the road. Los Angeles ranks last in the Western Conference with 40.3 rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 10.7.

The Raptors are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Raptors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is shooting 47.3% and averaging 21.9 points for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 115.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back), Sandro Mamukelashvili: day to day (illness), Garrett Temple: day to day (back), RJ Barrett: day to day (ankle), Ja’Kobe Walter: day to day (hip), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (back).

Clippers: Ivica Zubac: day to day (ankle), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: day to day (groin), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

