Clippers take on the Nuggets, look for 4th straight win

Los Angeles Clippers (22-24, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-16, third in the Western Conference) Denver; Friday,…

Los Angeles Clippers (22-24, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-16, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -6.5; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Clippers take on Denver.

The Nuggets are 18-8 against conference opponents. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing just 115.8 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Clippers have gone 12-14 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (46.7%). The Clippers are shooting 47.6% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 46.8% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Clippers 130-116 in their last matchup on Nov. 13. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 55 points, and James Harden led the Clippers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray is averaging 25.9 points and 7.3 assists for the Nuggets. Peyton Watson is averaging 18.5 points and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Clippers. Harden is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 108.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Clippers: 9-1, averaging 114.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Christian Braun: out (ankle).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.