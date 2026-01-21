Clippers take on the Lakers, look for 4th straight home win

Los Angeles Lakers (26-16, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (19-24, 10th in the Western Conference) Inglewood,…

Los Angeles Lakers (26-16, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (19-24, 10th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Los Angeles Lakers trying to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

The Clippers are 10-14 against Western Conference opponents. The Clippers have an 11-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lakers are 4-5 against Pacific Division teams. The Lakers are 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers average 112.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 116.5 the Lakers give up. The Lakers are shooting 49.6% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 47.0% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 103-88 in the last matchup on Dec. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is scoring 14.8 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Clippers.

Luka Doncic is scoring 33.5 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 112.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (ankle), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (calf), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: day to day (eye).

