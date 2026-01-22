Clayton Keller’s 2 late goals rally Mammoth past Flyers for 5-4 OT victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Clayton Keller scored two twice to help the Utah Mammoth rally from a three-goal deficit…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Clayton Keller scored two twice to help the Utah Mammoth rally from a three-goal deficit and beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Keller forced overtime when he scored on an unassisted backhand shot with 34.2 seconds left in regulation. He followed with the winner 2:01 into overtime, snapping in the puck off a feed from Dylan Guenther.

JJ Peterka, Lawson Crouse and Barrett Hayton also scored for Utah, which won its fourth straight. Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves for the Mammoth.

Christian Dvorak had two goals and an assist another to lead the Flyers. Cam York and Bobby Brink also scored. Samuel Ersson made 22 stops for Philadelphia, which lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Philadelphia scored twice in the first five minutes. York put the Flyers on the board 29 seconds into the game when Dvorak tapped the puck out to him and he blasted a one-timer home. Dvorak extended the lead on his first goal at 4:36, attacking Vejmelka and threading a wrist shot around his skate.

Brink’s power-play goal 58 seconds into the second period gave Philadelphia a 3-0 lead.

Peterka put Utah on the board with an unassisted wrist shot at 5:35 of the second, and Crouse scored 36 seconds later.

Dvorak’s second goal, on a power play, extended the Flyers’ lead to 4-2 midway through the second.

Hayton also scored on a power play with 7:13 left in the third, setting the stage for Keller to force overtime.

