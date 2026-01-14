Chicago plays Utah in non-conference showdown

Utah Jazz (14-25, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (18-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Wednesday, 8…

Utah Jazz (14-25, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (18-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -2.5; over/under is 246.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls host the Utah Jazz in non-conference action.

The Bulls have gone 11-9 in home games. Chicago has a 7-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jazz are 5-13 on the road. Utah is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls average 117.2 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 126.9 the Jazz allow. The Jazz are shooting 46.2% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 150-147 in overtime in the last matchup on Nov. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 27.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 109.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.5 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: day to day (calf), Julian Phillips: day to day (wrist), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Josh Giddey: out (hamstring), Zach Collins: day to day (toe).

Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Kevin Love: out (rest), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

