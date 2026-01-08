Chatfield scores 1st goal of season to help Hurricanes to a 5-2 win over the Ducks

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Chatfield’s first goal of the season was a tiebreaker and goalie Frederik Andersen snapped a…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Chatfield’s first goal of the season was a tiebreaker and goalie Frederik Andersen snapped a personal nine-game losing streak as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Thursday night.

Chatfield, a defenseman playing in his 300th career game, scored during the Hurricanes’ three-goal second period. He also had an assist.

Logan Stankoven and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, and Mark Jankowski and Jackson Blake also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Andersen made 11 saves for his first victory since Nov. 6. He had gone 0-7-2 during his winless stretch.

Ryan Poehling and Mikael Granlund scored for the Ducks, who have an eight-game losing streak (0-7-1). Ville Husso stopped 30 shots.

The Ducks had leads in each of the first two periods.

Poehling scored with 6:42 left in the first period. Jankowski tied the score on Carolina’s 17th shot of the game at 8:56 of the second period, with the puck swept into the goal by Anaheim defenseman Drew Helleson’s skate.

Granlund shot wide through the crease on an open net, but pretty much stayed in the same position and then tapped in a pass from Mason McTavish for the Ducks’ 2-1 lead with 6:42 left in the second. Stankoven scored for the third game in a row, taking a pass from Taylor Hall on a two-man rush to pull the Hurricanes even.

Chatfield’s goal came with 3:52 remaining in the second period. Carolina outshot the Ducks 18-3 in the period.

Blake and Hall scored in the third period, with Hall’s goal into an empty net.

Winger Troy Terry, who co-leads the Ducks with 42 points, missed a game for the first time this season because of an upper-body injury.

