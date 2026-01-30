Charlotte takes on San Antonio, looks for 6th straight victory

San Antonio Spurs (32-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (21-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North…

San Antonio Spurs (32-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (21-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into a matchup with San Antonio as winners of five straight games.

The Hornets are 9-13 on their home court. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.7 rebounds. Moussa Diabate paces the Hornets with 8.4 boards.

The Spurs have gone 16-9 away from home. San Antonio is second in the league with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Luke Kornet averaging 6.8.

The Hornets are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs average 117.2 points per game, 2.4 more than the 114.8 the Hornets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 18.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 23.4 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), Grant Williams: day to day (injury management).

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan: day to day (quad), Julian Champagnie: day to day (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.