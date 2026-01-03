Charlotte takes on Chicago, looks to halt 3-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (11-23, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (17-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 8…

Charlotte Hornets (11-23, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (17-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -2.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte comes into the matchup with Chicago after losing three straight games.

The Bulls are 13-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is seventh in the NBA with 45.7 rebounds led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 8.9.

The Hornets are 10-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 32.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Bridges averaging 5.2.

The Bulls’ 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Hornets give up. The Bulls average 115.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 122.1 the Bulls give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 129-126 on Dec. 13, with Josh Giddey scoring 26 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic is averaging 16.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Bridges is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 121.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 31.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 120.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Emanuel Miller: day to day (hamstring), Coby White: out (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Josh Giddey: out (hamstring), Zach Collins: day to day (toe), Trentyn Flowers: day to day (knee), Lachlan Olbrich: day to day (ankle).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), Grant Williams: out (acl), Ryan Kalkbrenner: day to day (elbow), Moussa Diabate: day to day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

