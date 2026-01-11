Charlotte faces Los Angeles, aims for 4th straight road win

Charlotte Hornets (14-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-23, 11th in the Western Conference) Inglewood, California;…

Charlotte Hornets (14-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-23, 11th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Hornets face Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 9-9 on their home court. Los Angeles allows 113.6 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Hornets are 7-13 on the road. Charlotte is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Grant Williams averaging 4.0.

The Clippers’ 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Hornets allow. The Hornets average 116.3 points per game, 2.7 more than the 113.6 the Clippers allow to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 131-116 on Nov. 22. James Harden scored 55 points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 25.6 points and 7.9 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 32.5 points, seven rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Miles Bridges is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 115.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 119.9 points, 48.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), Pat Connaughton: out (illness).

