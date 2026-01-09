Charge beat the Goldeneyes 4-2, extend franchise-record win streak to 5 games

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anna Meixner, Ronja Savolainen, Brianne Jenner and Rebecca Leslie scored as the Ottawa Charge defeated the…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anna Meixner, Ronja Savolainen, Brianne Jenner and Rebecca Leslie scored as the Ottawa Charge defeated the Vancouver Goldeneyes 4-2 on Friday night for their franchise-record fifth straight victory.

Gwyneth Philips stopped 23 shots for Ottawa.

Sophie Jaques and Michelle Karvinen scored for Vancouver, and Kristen Campbell made 23 saves.

The Charge opened the scoring at 10:12 of the first period when Savolainen scored off a rebound of a shot by Peyton Hemp.

Ottawa made it 2-0 at 5:07 of the third when Meixner beat Campbell on the glove side.

The Goldeneyes got on the board at 11:13 when Jaques took the puck from her own end, deked Hemp and put a shot through Brooke’s Hobson’s legs.

Jenner’s empty-net goal at 18:35 proved to be the winner when Karvinen scored 23 seconds later. Leslie added another empty-net goal with 24 seconds remaining.

The Goldeneyes have one road win in five games this season.

Up next

Charge: Face the Boston Fleet in Halifax on Sunday.

Goldeneyes: At Montreal against the Victoire on Sunday.

