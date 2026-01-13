Champions League winner PSG’s $168M payment tops UEFA prize money list for last season

GENEVA (AP) — Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain topped the UEFA prize money table getting 144.4 million euros ($168 million)…

GENEVA (AP) — Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain topped the UEFA prize money table getting 144.4 million euros ($168 million) last season as the competition paid an extra 400 million euros ($466 million) among Europe’s elite clubs in the expanded new format.

The figures were confirmed in UEFA’s financial report published Tuesday for the 2024-25 season, ahead of its annual congress next month in Brussels.

Inter Milan, the beaten finalist, also was second on the money list earning 136.6 million euros ($159 million) from the UEFA prize fund that shared 2.47 billion euros ($2.9 billion) among the 36 teams which each first played eight games in a single-standings league.

Seven teams got at least 100 million euros ($116.5 million) in prize money compared to five that got a nine-figure payment the previous season, when the total fund had been 2.08 billion euros ($2.42 billion) in the last year of the 32-team, group-stage format.

Aston Villa was the only quarterfinalist last season to get less than 100 million euros, earning a UEFA payment of 83.7 million euros ($97.5 million). That was partly explained by Villa’s lower UEFA ranking returning to the competition after a 41-year gap.

Real Madrid’s quarterfinal loss to Arsenal meant it earned less than 102 million euros ($119 million) from UEFA in the Champions League, which was a drop of 37 million euros ($43 million) from winning the title in 2024. Madrid got an extra 5 million euros for winning the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, which got 4 million euros from that season-opening game.

Inter earned at least twice as much from the Champions League as each of the other four Italian teams in the competition.

Manchester City was the lowest earner of the four English clubs. The reigning English champion got 76 million euros ($88.5 million) after being eliminated in the knockout playoffs round in February by Real Madrid.

The smallest payment to a Champions League team was Slovan Bratislava getting less than 22 million euros ($25.6 million). The champion of Slovakia lost all eight league-phase games.

Europa and Conference money

The steep drop in payments from the Champions League to the second-tier Europa League was shown in title-winner Tottenham getting 41 million euros ($47.8 million).

Beaten finalist Manchester United was paid 36 million euros ($41.9 million) by UEFA last season and will get nothing this time after failing to qualify for any European competition.

The third-tier Conference League paid Chelsea 21.8 million euros ($25.4 million) for winning the title. Chelsea is now in the Champions League.

Presidential salary freeze

UEFA’s financial report shows its president Aleksander Ceferin took no pay rise last season.

The Slovenian lawyer earned “fixed compensation of 3,250,000 Swiss francs gross” with no bonus, the UEFA document said. That was the same as the previous year and equates to $4 million.

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis got raises in both his salary and bonus for a total of 2.05 million Swiss francs ($2.56 million).

