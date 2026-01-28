Champions League Glance

All Times EST
League Phase
Matchday 6
Tuesday, Dec. 9
Kairat Almaty 0, Olympiacos 0
Bayern München 3, Sporting Lisbon 1
Atalanta 2, Chelsea 1
Monaco 1, Galatsaray 0
Marseille 3, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 2
Atlético Madrid 3, PSV Eindhoven 2
Barcelona 2, Frankfurt 1
Liverpool 1, Inter Milan 0
Tottenham 3, Slavia Praha 0
Wednesday, Dec. 10
Copenhagen 3, Villarreal 2
Ajax 4, Qarabağ 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Newcastle 2
Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1
Benfica 2, Napoli 0
Arsenal 3, Club Brugge 0
Athletic Bilbao 0, Paris Saint-Germain 0
Juventus 2, Pafos 0
Borussia Dortmund 2, FK Bodø/Glimt 2
Matchday 7
Tuesday, Jan. 20
Club Brugge 4, Kairat Almaty 1
FK Bodø/Glimt 3, Manchester City 1
Ajax 2, Villarreal 1
Tottenham 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Olympiacos 2, Bayer Leverkusen 0
Sporting Lisbon 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Arsenal 3, Inter Milan 1
Real Madrid 6, Monaco 1
Copenhagen 1, Napoli 1
Wednesday, Jan. 21
Galatsaray 1, Atlético Madrid 1
Qarabağ 3, Frankfurt 2
Liverpool 3, Marseille 0
Newcastle 3, PSV Eindhoven 0
Barcelona 4, Slavia Praha 2
Juventus 2, Benfica 0
Chelsea 1, Pafos 0
Bayern München 2, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 0
Athletic Bilbao 3, Atalanta 2
Matchday 8
Wednesday, Jan. 28
Olympiacos 2, Ajax 1
Arsenal 3, Kairat Almaty 2
Sporting Lisbon 3, Athletic Bilbao 2
FK Bodø/Glimt 2, Atlético Madrid 1
Barcelona 4, Copenhagen 1
Bayer Leverkusen 3, Villarreal 0
Real Madrid 4, Benfica 2
Club Brugge 3, Marseille 0
Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Tottenham 2, Frankfurt 0
Liverpool 6, Qarabağ 0
Manchester City 2, Galatasaray 0
Monaco 0, Juventus 0
Chelsea 3, Napoli 2
Pafos 4, Slavia Praha 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1, Newcastle 1
Bayern München 2, PSV Eindhoven 1
R. Union Saint-Gilloise 1, Atalanta 0
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.