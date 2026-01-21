Champions League Glance

All Times EST League Phase Matchday 6 Tuesday, Dec. 9 Kairat Almaty 0, Olympiacos 0 Bayern München 3, Sporting Lisbon…

All Times EST

League Phase

Matchday 6

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Kairat Almaty 0, Olympiacos 0

Bayern München 3, Sporting Lisbon 1

Atalanta 2, Chelsea 1

Monaco 1, Galatsaray 0

Marseille 3, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 2

Atlético Madrid 3, PSV Eindhoven 2

Barcelona 2, Frankfurt 1

Liverpool 1, Inter Milan 0

Tottenham 3, Slavia Praha 0

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Copenhagen 3, Villarreal 2

Ajax 4, Qarabağ 2

Bayer Leverkusen 2, Newcastle 2

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1

Benfica 2, Napoli 0

Arsenal 3, Club Brugge 0

Athletic Bilbao 0, Paris Saint-Germain 0

Juventus 2, Pafos 0

Borussia Dortmund 2, FK Bodø/Glimt 2

Matchday 7

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Club Brugge 4, Kairat Almaty 1

FK Bodø/Glimt 3, Manchester City 1

Ajax 2, Villarreal 1

Tottenham 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

Olympiacos 2, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Sporting Lisbon 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Arsenal 3, Inter Milan 1

Real Madrid 6, Monaco 1

Copenhagen 1, Napoli 1

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Galatsaray 1, Atlético Madrid 1

Qarabağ 3, Frankfurt 2

Liverpool 3, Marseille 0

Newcastle 3, PSV Eindhoven 0

Barcelona 4, Slavia Praha 2

Juventus 2, Benfica 0

Chelsea 1, Pafos 0

Bayern München 2, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 0

Athletic Bilbao 3, Atalanta 2

Matchday 8

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Galatsaray, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Qarabağ, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. FK Bodø/Glimt, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Frankfurt vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.

Ajax vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

R. Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.

Pafos vs. Slavia Praha, 3 p.m.

