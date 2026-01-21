Champions League Glance

All Times EST
League Phase
Matchday 6
Tuesday, Dec. 9
Kairat Almaty 0, Olympiacos 0
Bayern München 3, Sporting Lisbon 1
Atalanta 2, Chelsea 1
Monaco 1, Galatsaray 0
Marseille 3, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 2
Atlético Madrid 3, PSV Eindhoven 2
Barcelona 2, Frankfurt 1
Liverpool 1, Inter Milan 0
Tottenham 3, Slavia Praha 0
Wednesday, Dec. 10
Copenhagen 3, Villarreal 2
Ajax 4, Qarabağ 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Newcastle 2
Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1
Benfica 2, Napoli 0
Arsenal 3, Club Brugge 0
Athletic Bilbao 0, Paris Saint-Germain 0
Juventus 2, Pafos 0
Borussia Dortmund 2, FK Bodø/Glimt 2
Matchday 7
Tuesday, Jan. 20
Club Brugge 4, Kairat Almaty 1
FK Bodø/Glimt 3, Manchester City 1
Ajax 2, Villarreal 1
Tottenham 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Olympiacos 2, Bayer Leverkusen 0
Sporting Lisbon 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Arsenal 3, Inter Milan 1
Real Madrid 6, Monaco 1
Copenhagen 1, Napoli 1
Wednesday, Jan. 21
Galatsaray 1, Atlético Madrid 1
Qarabağ 3, Frankfurt 2
Liverpool 3, Marseille 0
Newcastle 3, PSV Eindhoven 0
Barcelona 4, Slavia Praha 2
Juventus 2, Benfica 0
Chelsea 1, Pafos 0
Bayern München 2, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 0
Athletic Bilbao 3, Atalanta 2
Matchday 8
Wednesday, Jan. 28
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Galatsaray, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Qarabağ, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. FK Bodø/Glimt, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Frankfurt vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Club Brugge vs. Marseille, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.
Ajax vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.
Napoli vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Monaco vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
R. Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.
Athletic Bilbao vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.
Pafos vs. Slavia Praha, 3 p.m.
