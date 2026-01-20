Champions League Glance

All Times EST
League Phase
Matchday 4
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Arsenal 3, Slavia Praha 0
Frankfurt 0, Napoli 0
Bayern München 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 0
Atlético Madrid 3, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 1
Juventus 1, Sporting Lisbon 1
Tottenham 4, Copenhagen 0
Olympiacos 1, PSV Eindhoven 1
Monaco 1, FK Bodø/Glimt 0
Wednesday, Nov. 5
Qarabağ 2, Chelsea 2.
Pafos 1, Villarreal 0
Manchester City 4, Borussia Dortmund 1
Inter Milan 2, Kairat Almaty 1
Bayer Leverkusen 1, Benfica 0
Club Brugge 3, Barcelona 3
Galatsaray 3, Ajax 0
Atalanta 1, Marseille 0
Newcastle 2, Athletic Bilbao 0
Matchday 5
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Benfica 2, Ajax 0
R. Union Saint-Gilloise 1, Galatsaray 0
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Manchester City 0
Chelsea 3, Barcelona 0
Borussia Dortmund 4, Villarreal 0
Napoli 2, Qarabağ 0
Slavia Praha 0, Athletic Bilbao 0
Juventus 3, Bodø/Glimt 2
Marseille 2, Newcastle 1
Wednesday, Nov. 26
Copenhagen 3, Kairat Almaty 2
Pafos 2, Monaco 2
Paris Saint-Germain 5, Tottenham 3
PSV Eindhoven 4, Liverpool 1
Arsenal 3, Bayern München 1
Atlético Madrid 2, Inter Milan 1
Atalanta 3, Frankfurt 0
Sporting Lisbon 3, Club Brugge 0
Real Madrid 4, Olympiacos 3
Matchday 6
Tuesday, Dec. 9
Kairat Almaty 0, Olympiacos 0
Bayern München 3, Sporting Lisbon 1
Atalanta 2, Chelsea 1
Monaco 1, Galatsaray 0
Marseille 3, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 2
Atlético Madrid 3, PSV Eindhoven2
Barcelona 2, Frankfurt 1
Liverpool 1, Inter Milan 0
Tottenham 3, Slavia Praha 0
Wednesday, Dec. 10
Copenhagen 3, Villarreal 2
Ajax 4, Qarabağ 2
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Newcastle 2
Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1
Benfica 2, Napoli 0
Arsenal 3, Club Brugge 0
Athletic Bilbao 0, Paris Saint-Germain 0
Juventus 2, Pafos 0
Borussia Dortmund 2, FK Bodø/Glimt 2
Matchday 7
Tuesday, Jan. 20
Club Brugge 4, Kairat Almaty 1
FK Bodø/Glimt 3, Manchester City 1
Ajax 2, Villarreal 1
Tottenham 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Olympiacos 2, Bayer Leverkusen 0
Sporting Lisbon 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1
Arsenal 3, Inter Milan 1
Real Madrid 6, Monaco 1
Copenhagen 1, Napoli 1
Wednesday, Jan. 21
Galatsaray vs. Atlético Madrid, 12:45 p.m.
Qarabağ vs. Frankfurt, 12:45 p.m.
Marseille vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Slavia Praha vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Pafos, 3 p.m.
Bayern München vs. R. Union Saint-Gilloise, 3 p.m.
Atalanta vs. Athletic Bilbao
_____
