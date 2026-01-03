Chabot scores twice as the Senators hand the Jets their 9th straight loss, 4-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot scored twice and the Senators beat Winnipeg 4-2 on Saturday night, handing…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot scored twice and the Senators beat Winnipeg 4-2 on Saturday night, handing the Jets their ninth straight loss.

Late in the second period after his second goal, Chabot took a puck to the face on Tanner Pearson’s clearing attempt. Chabot immediately sprinted off the ice, then returned for the third wearing a full bubble.

Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux also scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 20 saves in his third straight start. Ottawa improved to 20-15-5.

Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves. They are 0-6-3 on the skid to drop to 15-21-4.

Ottawa took a 3-1 lead into the third period.

Chabot scored his second of the game early in the second after grabbing a blocked shot and raising it over an outstretched Hellebuyck.

Logan Stanley earned the ire of Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk after the two tangled at the Winnipeg bench. Stanley pulled off Tkachuk’s helmet and sucker-punched him. Stanley received a double minor, and Tkachuk a a 10-minute misconduct.

With 17 seconds remaining in the penalty Batherson converted on a nice feed from Tim Stutzle, who extended his points streak to 12 games.

Jets: Host Vegas on Tuesday night to open a five-game homestand.

Senators: Host Detroit on Monday night to finish a four-game homestand.

