Cedric Coward hits 2 late 3s to help the Grizzlies beat the Nets 103-98

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Cedric Coward hit two late 3-pointers and scored 21 points to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold off the Brooklyn Nets 103-98 on Sunday.

Jock Landale added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Santi Aldama had 15 points and eight rebounds. Cam Spencer had 12 points and 12 assists in the Grizzlies’ last game before their two-game series against Orlando in Berlin and London.

Noah Clowney and Tyrese Martin led the Nets with 17 points each, and Danny Wolf and Jalen Wilson scored 11 points each. Wolf also had 10 rebounds. Martin was 6 of 8, going 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Brooklyn led 98-90 after Clowney split a pair of free throws with three minutes left. Memphis scored the final 13 points, with Coward’s second late 3 giving the Grizzlies a 101-98 lead with just less than a minute to go.

Memphis, which squandered a 21-point second-half lead Friday night in a loss to Oklahoma City, watched the Nets opened the second half with a 17-6 rally to pull even at 67.

Michael Porter Jr., who had 18 points and six assists in Friday’s 121-105 loss to the Clippers, sat for the game due to rest. The Nets are playing 17 games this month, and Sunday was the first night of a road back-to-back.

Memphis led by 16 in the first half and had a 61-50 advantage at the break.

Brooklyn only had five free throws in the half, compared to 14 for Memphis — a point Nets coach Jordi Fernandez made clear to the officiating crew several times.

Up next

Nets: At Dallas on Monday night.

Grizzlies: Play Orlando on Thursday night in Berlin and Sunday in London.

