CCHA Glance

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Thomas (Minn.) 11 3 2 0 36 60 40 14 7 3 Augustana 10 4 3 0 35 45 30 16 6 3 Michigan Tech 11 3 2 0 34 51 31 16 8 2 Bowling Green 9 4 3 0 30 54 40 12 6 4 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 8 6 3 0 28 45 40 12 8 5 Bemidji St. 7 6 3 0 25 47 44 9 12 4 Lake Superior St. 6 10 0 0 20 29 40 9 14 1 Ferris St. 3 15 0 0 9 40 75 4 22 0 N. Michigan 1 15 0 0 5 23 54 1 23 0

Friday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 30

Bowling Green vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31

Notre Dame at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7

Augustana Vikings at Michigan Tech, 5:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

