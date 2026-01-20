CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|11
|3
|2
|0
|36
|60
|40
|14
|7
|3
|Augustana
|10
|4
|3
|0
|35
|45
|30
|16
|6
|3
|Michigan Tech
|11
|3
|2
|0
|34
|51
|31
|16
|8
|2
|Bowling Green
|9
|4
|3
|0
|30
|54
|40
|12
|6
|4
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|8
|6
|3
|0
|28
|45
|40
|12
|8
|5
|Bemidji St.
|7
|6
|3
|0
|25
|47
|44
|9
|12
|4
|Lake Superior St.
|6
|10
|0
|0
|20
|29
|40
|9
|14
|1
|Ferris St.
|3
|15
|0
|0
|9
|40
|75
|4
|22
|0
|N. Michigan
|1
|15
|0
|0
|5
|23
|54
|1
|23
|0
___
Friday’s Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 30
Bowling Green vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 31
Notre Dame at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 6
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 7
Augustana Vikings at Michigan Tech, 5:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 13
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
