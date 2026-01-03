CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 8 3 3…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 8 3 3 0 28 41 29 11 5 5 Bemidji St. 7 2 3 0 25 39 27 9 8 4 St. Thomas (Minn.) 7 3 2 0 24 40 31 10 7 3 Augustana 6 4 3 0 24 32 27 11 6 3 Michigan Tech 7 3 2 0 22 35 24 11 8 2 Bowling Green 6 3 3 0 21 43 36 8 5 4 Lake Superior St. 3 9 0 0 12 23 35 6 13 1 Ferris St. 3 10 0 0 8 31 51 4 17 0 N. Michigan 1 11 0 0 4 21 45 1 19 0

Friday’s Games

Air Force 8, Michigan Tech 2

Mass.-Lowell 3, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1

Bowling Green 2, Ohio St. 2, 2OT

Augustana Vikings 3, Colorado College 2

Minnesota 3, Bemidji St. 3, 2OT

St. Thomas (Minn.) 5, Ferris St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech vs. Alaska-Anchorage at Mullett Arena, 5 p.m.

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Yale vs. Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Acrisure Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado College at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

