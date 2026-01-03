CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|8
|3
|3
|0
|28
|41
|29
|11
|5
|5
|Bemidji St.
|7
|2
|3
|0
|25
|39
|27
|9
|8
|4
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|7
|3
|2
|0
|24
|40
|31
|10
|7
|3
|Augustana
|6
|4
|3
|0
|24
|32
|27
|11
|6
|3
|Michigan Tech
|7
|3
|2
|0
|22
|35
|24
|11
|8
|2
|Bowling Green
|6
|3
|3
|0
|21
|43
|36
|8
|5
|4
|Lake Superior St.
|3
|9
|0
|0
|12
|23
|35
|6
|13
|1
|Ferris St.
|3
|10
|0
|0
|8
|31
|51
|4
|17
|0
|N. Michigan
|1
|11
|0
|0
|4
|21
|45
|1
|19
|0
Friday’s Games
Air Force 8, Michigan Tech 2
Mass.-Lowell 3, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1
Bowling Green 2, Ohio St. 2, 2OT
Augustana Vikings 3, Colorado College 2
Minnesota 3, Bemidji St. 3, 2OT
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5, Ferris St. 3
Saturday’s Games
Michigan Tech vs. Alaska-Anchorage at Mullett Arena, 5 p.m.
N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Ohio St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Yale vs. Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Acrisure Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado College at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 9
Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 10
Bowling Green at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 16
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 17
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
