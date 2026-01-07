Carolina takes on Anaheim after Miller’s 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (21-19-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (26-14-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Anaheim Ducks (21-19-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (26-14-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Anaheim Ducks after K’Andre Miller scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars.

Carolina is 26-14-3 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Hurricanes have a 15-5-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Anaheim has a 21-19-3 record overall and a 9-11-2 record in road games. The Ducks have gone 7-13-0 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 4-1. Seth Jarvis scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 17 goals with 26 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 13 goals and 29 assists for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

