Canucks take on the Islanders on losing streak

New York Islanders (26-17-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-27-5, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks head into a matchup with the New York Islanders as losers of 10 games in a row.

Vancouver has a 16-27-5 record overall and a 4-13-3 record in home games. The Canucks have a -53 scoring differential, with 122 total goals scored and 175 conceded.

New York is 12-9-3 on the road and 26-17-5 overall. The Islanders have gone 11-3-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams square off Monday for the second time this season. The Canucks won the last matchup 4-1. Kiefer Sherwood scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherwood has 17 goals and six assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 21 goals and 12 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 0-8-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

